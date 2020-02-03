WHEN HOPE CALLS to Make Make Its Cable Premiere on February 23

"When Hope Calls" will make its Cable premiere with Season 1 on Sunday, February 23, (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel, following cable's hit series, "When Calls the Heart" every Sunday.

"I am thrilled that "When Hope Calls" will be part of the Sunday night lineup following the beloved TV series, "When Calls the Heart" season 7 on Hallmark Channel," said Morgan Kohan who plays Lillian. "Fans can get their fix all in one night with the back-to-back airing of both shows. From Hope Valley, to the town of Brookfield, I hope fans will fall in love with all of the characters, and their heartfelt themes of community, family and love."

"When Hope Calls," a spin-off series of Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart," tells the story of sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create THE FAMILY they always longed to have.





