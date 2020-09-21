WE WEAR THE MASK Documentary Premieres on Amazon

Available October 1st.

The We Wear the Mask film, which is executive produced by Halima Tammy Thompson and directed by Michael Savisky, will be available to purchase on Amazon starting Thursday, October 1, 2020. Post-production of the documentary was made possible thanks to Laura Wright Rock and the Rock Family Foundation.

The psychological effects of poverty are far-reaching and women are statistically more likely to feel the impact. Dominique, Veniecia, and Lou Ann lead vastly different lives, and yet their stories intersect and parallel in surprising ways.

"Producing this film was the dream that I never knew I had until it started happening. Creating platforms for women to tell their own stories about the power and strength that it takes to overcome poverty is near to my heart. They are telling MY story and the story of many, many others who find themselves fighting to not only survive but to thrive. I want to tell these stories over and over again," said producer Halima Tammy Thompson.

While there is no pun intended with the mask being in the title of the documentary, the timeliness of the launch of Wear Wear the Mask corresponds with what the world is experiencing during a global epidemic. According to the World Bank, poverty projections suggest that the social and economic impacts of the crisis are likely to be quite significant. Estimates based on growth projections from the June 2020 Global Economic Prospects report show that, when compared with pre-crisis forecasts, COVID-19 could push 71 million people into extreme poverty in 2020.

To learn more, visit www.wewearthemaskfilm.com

