WASP NETWORK Will Get a New Edit

Deadline reports that director Olivier Assayas will re-cut his spy movie "Wasp Network."

The intricate, multi-layered drama explores the true story of the Cuban Five, who were sent to Florida in the 1990s to infiltrate local groups and carry out espionage. Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal, Edgar Ramirez and Wagner Moura star.

"There are a few things that need clarification," Assayas told Deadline. "There are a series of fixes I'll make. I might shorten some parts and lengthen others. The running time won't change considerably, but it's about gaining fluidity. I want the film to be understood by those who aren't aware of the complexities of the local politics. The fixes will be done for the New York Film Festival [screening]."

Assayas added: "The morning after I saw the film in Venice I sent a text message to [producer] Rodrigo [Teixeira] about changing elements of the film's second half. I sensed there were moments when the audience had doubts, that they might be uncomfortable with the politics, and I thought they would be easy fixes."

Changes could potentially include more scenes including Cruz's character. Assayas says that's because audiences are meant to empathize with her the most.

Read the original story on Deadline.





