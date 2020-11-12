WANDAVISION Will Debut on Disney Plus Jan. 15

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Marvel Studios' new series "WandaVision," which premieres January 15, 2021, exclusively on Disney+, just unveiled a new moving poster featuring signature MCU characters Wanda and Vision in intriguing new surroundings.

"WandaVision" is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)-two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

See the moving poster below!

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 - Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

View More TV Stories Related Articles