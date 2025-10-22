Video/Photos: Watch the First Teaser for EMILY IN PARIS Season 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has unveiled the official teaser and new photos from the highly anticipated fifth season of Emily in Paris. Emily, played by Lily Collins, will continue her Italian holiday, now living la dolce vita in Venice. All episodes of the new season are set to premiere on December 18th on Netflix. Take a look at the new photos and teaser now.

Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fifth season of the series, which stars Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque. Executive Producers are Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy.

Photo credit: Giulia Parmigiani//Netflix