Video/Photos: Daniel Craig Is Back in New Trailer for WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Netflix has released the full trailer and new photos for Wake Up Dead Man, the highly anticipated third entry in the popular Knives Out franchise. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will first be released in theaters before hitting the streamer. The movie will be in select theaters on November 26, 2025 and on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

For the third chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery series, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc to solve yet another difficult case. In the film, the young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin). Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Tony Award winner Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the original 2019 hit. Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured an all-star cast that included a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen project for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.