Video: Zach Top Performs 'I Never Lie' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Zach Top made his late-night television debut last night, performing “I Never Lie” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The single is #4 on the Mediabase Country Aircheck chart and #7 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week and continuing to rise on both, while it has also spent four consecutive weeks as the #1 most-played song on Australian Country Radio.

The performance adds to a breakout year for Top, who was named the 2025 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and is also nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming 60th Annual ACM Awards, which will take place next Thursday, May 8 in Frisco, TX. Additionally, Top was named “the future of country music” by Billboard, nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, received Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards and recently released Me & Billy—a three-song EP featuring 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings (listen here).

One of the “hottest acts right now” (Rolling Stone), Top is in the midst of his extensive “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour,” which completely sold out just hours after tickets went on sale and includes upcoming stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway among others. Additionally, Top is supporting select dates with Alan Jackson on his “Last Call Tour” this spring and will join Dierks Bentley’s “Broken Branches Tour” kicking off next month. See below for complete tour itinerary, full details can be found at www.zachtop.com/tour.

The upcoming shows further celebrate Top’s debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which was released last spring and garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record continues to receive widespread acclaim with The Tennessean saying it’s full of “star-making tunes,” while Country Central praised, “Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music…With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music.”

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 1—New York, NY—Terminal 5^

May 2—Siver Spring, MD—The Fillmore^

May 3—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia^

May 4—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 15—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena~

May 16—Indianapolis, IN—Everwisse Amphitheater at White River State Park~

May 17—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum#

May 20—Scranton, PA—Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple

May 21—Rochester, NY—Rochester Broadway Theatre League

May 29—Austin, TX—Moody Center*

May 30—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*

May 31—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center*

June 5—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

June 6—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 7—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

June 8—Nashville, TN—CMA Fest

June 11—North Lawrence, OH—The Country Fest 2025

June 12—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*

June 14—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 19—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 21—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

June 22—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2025

June 26—Los Angeles, CA—Intuit Dome*

June 27—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre*

June 28—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 3—Calgary, AB—Cowboys Park

July 10—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 11—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Libe Live

July 12—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

July 13—Clearfield, PA—Clearfield County Fairgrounds

July 17—Twin Lakes, WI—Shadow Hill Ranch

July 18—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 19—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

July 21—Valparaiso, IN—Porter County Expo Center

July 31—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 1—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 2—Quincy, WA—Watershed Festival

August 7—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 9—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion

August 10—Lewisburg, WV—The State Fair of West Virginia

August 14—Darrien Center, NY—Darrien Lake Amphitheater*

August 15—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 21—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

August 22—Birmingham, AL—Coca-Cola Amphitheater

August 23—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

August 28—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena*

August 29—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 30—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

October 4—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling 2025

#supporting Alan Jackson

^with special guest Jake Worthington

~with special guest Lauren Watkins

*supporting Dierks Bentley

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

