Video: Will Arnett and Laura Dern Star in New Trailer for Bradley Cooper's IS THIS THING ON?

The official trailer has been released for IS THIS THING ON?, the new film from Bradley Cooper, starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern. The dramedy, which was featured as the closing night selection at the 2025 New York Film Festival, will hit theaters on December 19.

In Cooper's latest directorial outings following A Star Is Born and Maestro, Arnett stars as Alex, a middle-aged New Yorker who pursues stand-up comedy amid an impending divorce from his wife Tess (Dern). The newly released trailer previews the film, which grapples with the difficulties of their broken relationship and navigating co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.

Directed by Cooper from a screenplay he co-wrote with Arnett and Mark Chappell, the cast also includes Cooper, Andra Day, Amy Sedaris, Tony Award winner Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar), Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens, War Paint), Ciarán Hinds, and Scott Icenogle.