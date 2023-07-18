Video: Watch the UNKNOWN: COSMIC TIME MACHINE Trailer on Netflix

Watch the new trailer before its July 24, 2023 premiere date!

By: Jul. 18, 2023

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Watch the new trailer before its July 24, 2023 premiere date!

Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the SECRETS OF our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera.

From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial INTELLIGENCE in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, we follow a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe.

Watch the new trailer here:




