Video: Watch the Trailer for Noah Baumbach's JAY KELLY Starring George Clooney

Netflix has released the official trailer for Jay Kelly, Noah Baumbach's new dramedy film starring Tony nominee George Clooney. The movie will be released in select theaters on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5.

Jay Kelly follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (Clooney) and his devoted manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe. Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they’ll leave behind.

The star-studded ensemble is led by Clooney and Sandler, also featuring Laura Dern, Tony nominee Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Emily Mortimer, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Isla Fisher, Louis Partridge, and Charlie Rowe. The movie is directed by Baumbach from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

George Clooney made his Broadway debut earlier this year as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck, the play chronicling Murrow's legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. The production made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week. Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck was co-written by Clooney and Heslov, was directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.