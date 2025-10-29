Video: Watch the Trailer for Leanne Morgan's New Netflix Comedy Special UNSPEAKABLE THINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the trailer for Leanne Morgan's highly anticipated new stand-up special, Unspeakable Things debuting on November 4.

This is the comedian’s second hour-long Netflix stand-up special following her 2023 breakout special, “I’m Every Woman,” and the first of an additional two special deal made with the streamer alongside her series, Leanne, which was recently picked up for a second season.

In this new hour, the comedic powerhouse returns to the stage with her classic southern drawl and unique points of view, opening up about everything—from newfound stardom and family life, to trying CBD for the first and last time, serving up the kind of real, relatable, and sometimes cheeky stories you can’t get enough of.

Since the start of 2023, Leanne’s special “I'm Every Woman” has been Netflix’s most viewed stand-up from a female comedian globally. The new special is directed by Manny Rodriguez, with Leanne Morgan, Judi Marmel, and Emily Noonan serving as executive producers.

In addition to Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, Netflix recently released Leanne, the scripted comedy from Morgan and Chuck Lorre, which debuted on Netflix’s Global Top 10.