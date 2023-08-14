Video: Watch the TMZ INVESTIGATES: GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS: MISSED WARNING SIGNS Preview

The all-new special TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs analyzes the decades-long investigation revolving around the infamous series of tragic killings between 1996 and 2011, in which human remains of 11 people were found on or near Gilgo Beach on New York’s Long Island.

Today, Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, stands accused of murdering multiple sex workers in a Long Island beach town. TMZ explores how a botched investigation and missed clues may have led to even more murders. The special premieres Sunday, August 20 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Ryan Regan, Charles Latibeaudiere, Jess Fusco with co-executive producer Susan Favre. Viewers can watch with On Demand, Hulu and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.

Watch the new preview here: