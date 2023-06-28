Video: Watch the RETRIBUTION Movie Trailer Featuring Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller that straps audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge. The new film will be released on August 25, 2023. Watch the trailer now!

When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks.

With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

The cast also includes Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, and Embeth Davidtz.

Produced by Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra, Juan Sola, the film is written by Christopher Salmanpour and directed by Nimrod Antal.

Watch the new trailer here: