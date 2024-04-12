Video: Watch the Promo for New Season of NAKED AND AFRAID XL Premiering in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Naked and Afraid XL is back!

After successfully completing Naked and Afraid’s 21-day challenges, twelve brave survivalists up the ante when, for the first time ever, they attempt a grueling 40 days in the punishing Colombian badlands without food, water or clothes in the premiere of Discovery Channel’s NAKED AND AFRAID XL on Sunday, May 12 at 8PM ET/PT.

This season, the survivalists will take on NAKED AND AFRAID XL’s Proving Grounds and test their mettle by taking on the most extreme challenge, with an unexpected twist. Not only will they endure blood-sucking mosquitos, ants and ticks, disease carrying parasites, as well as stalking jaguars and a territorial six-foot caiman, but they must now also trek 40 miles across six unique terrains to reach the end of the challenge. Scorching triple digit temperatures and violent electrical storms that dump up to six inches of rain in a single night will push them to their limits as they strive to become the next wave of NAKED AND AFRAID legends.

The survivalists taking on the Proving Grounds include:

· Adam Kavanagh (Queensland, AU)

· Andrew Shayde (Lexington, KY)

· Chris Wells (Alberta, CA)

· Cole Wilks (Bertram, TX)

· Heather Smith (Brookeland, TX)

· Kaiela Hobart (Lakewood, WA)

· Lynsey McCarver (Pinehurst, ID)

· Malorie Romero (San Antonio, TX)

· Shell Armogida (Mims, FL)

· Nathan Martinez (Padre Island, TX)

· Sam Mouzer (Quarry Bank, UK)

· Terra Short (Mobile, AL)

In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID XL on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

NAKED AND AFRAID XL is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group. The series also will be available to stream on Max.