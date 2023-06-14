Video: Watch the MINX Season Two Trailer

“Minx” premieres on Friday, July 21 at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

STARZ released the trailer and key art for the return of its wildly funny and critically acclaimed workplace comedy “Minx” which premieres on Friday, July 21 at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.  The buzzy, eye-popping first season is currently available to stream on the STARZ app.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, “Minx” centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.  In season two, Doug, Joyce and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

“Minx” stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as “Joyce Prigger,” Jake Johnson (“New Girl,” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as “Doug Renetti,” Idara Victor (“Shameless,” Turn) as “Tina,” Jessica Lowe (“Righteous Gemstones,” “Miracle Workers”) as “Bambi,” Lennon Parham (“Bless This Mess,” “Better Things”) as “Shelly,” Oscar Montoya (“Dimension 20,” “Bless the Hearts”) as “Richie,” and Elizabeth Perkins (“The Afterparty,” “Barry”) as “Constance.”

“Minx” was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. “Minx” is produced by Lionsgate Television.

Watch the new trailer here:



