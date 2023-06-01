Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer

The season is set to launch on June 22 with two new episodes.

Max has released the trailer for season two of And Just Like That..., the new chapter of Sex & the City. The season is set to launch on June 22 with two new episodes. The remaining nine episodes will drop weekly.

Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The trailer comes after the recent news that Kim Cattrall will be making her long-awaited return as Samantha for the new season. Cattrall filmed one scene, styled by famed Sex & the City designer Patricia Field.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Directors included Michael Patrick King, Cynthia Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Julie Rottenberg. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.

Watch the new trailer here:






