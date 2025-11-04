Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Series Premiere of PLURIBUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the series premiere of “Pluribus,” the new drama from writer and director Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.”

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her performance on “Better Call Saul,” the nine-episode drama series will make its global debut on Apple TV with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Already picked up for a second season, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

In the first episode, an astronomer’s discovery turns the planet upside down, andCarol Sturka, a curmudgeonly novelist, is terrified by this strange new world.

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple