Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 2 of POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Season 3

STARZ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode two of “Power Book IV: Force” season three, premiering Friday, November 14. New episodes of the action-packed series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

In the episode, Tommy’s ambition sets him on a dangerous path, testing his alliances and endangering those closest to him. The clip previews Tommy as he confronts D-Mac in an attempt to set him straight. Tommy makes it clear that as long as he’s part of the CBI, he won’t be involved.

This season, Tommy Egan's relentless ambition to dominate Chicago's drug game comes at a high cost. In order to claim the throne as kingpin, he must navigate an ever-evolving dynamic with his business partner, Diamond (Isaac Keys), and a contentious relationship with Diamond’s brother, Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). As pressure mounts from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew and the Marquez Cartel, Tommy must find a way to protect his family and those he loves, including Mireya (Carmela Zumbado).

Season Three of “Force” stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “The Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.