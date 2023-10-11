Video: Watch Zac Efron Star In THE IRON CLAW Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Sean Durkin's THE IRON CLAW, charting the triumph and tragedy of a true American sports dynasty. The film will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

