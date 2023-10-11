Video: Watch Zac Efron Star In THE IRON CLAW Trailer

The film will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 2 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 4 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release

Watch the official trailer for Sean Durkin's THE IRON CLAW, charting the triumph and tragedy of a true American sports dynasty. The film will be released in theaters everywhere on December 22.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
GOLDEN GIRLS U.S. Tour Brings Laughs, Cheesecake And A Perfect Night Out To 40+ Cities In Photo
GOLDEN GIRLS U.S. Tour Brings Laughs, Cheesecake And A Perfect Night Out To 40+ Cities In 2024

Thank you for being a…fan! Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2023, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor.

2
Inspiring True Story ORCA Now Playing In Theaters And On Streaming Platforms Everywhere Photo
Inspiring True Story ORCA Now Playing In Theaters And On Streaming Platforms Everywhere

ORCA, the inspiring true story of Iranian open-water swimmer Elham Asghari, defying limitations and breaking records, is now playing in theaters and streaming platforms everywhere. Follow Elham's journey as she becomes an emblem of women's rights in Iran.

3
Video: Watch a Look Inside TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Photo
Video: Watch a Look Inside TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

Watch the new ‘A Look Inside’ video featurette from Trolls Band Together. This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. 

4
Irina Maleeva To Return To TV Screens In Original Dramedy SUNNYS CLOSET Photo
Irina Maleeva To Return To TV Screens In Original Dramedy SUNNY'S CLOSET

Iconic Hollywood actress Irina Maleeva returns to TV screens in original dramedy 'Sunny's Closet' at the LA Femme International Film Festival, October 19-22, 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE BOOK OF MORMON