Video: Watch Tommy Lee Jones & Jamie Foxx in Prime Video's THE BURIAL Trailer

Watch Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx in the Official Trailer for THE BURIAL, which is set to be released in theaters on October 6 before a Prime Video release on October 13.

Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business.

Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

The cast includes Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Pamela Reed, with Bill Camp, and Alan Ruck.

The film was produced by Celine Rattray, p.g.a., Trudie Styler, p.g.a., Jamie Foxx, p.g.a., Datari Turner, p.g.a., Jenette Kahn, p.g.a., Adam Richman, p.g.a., and Bobby Shriver, p.g.a..

Watch the trailer here:



