Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Season 13 Trailer With Massive Friend Shakeup

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Returning for season 14 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler return as friends.

Catch up on all previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Peacock. Watch the trailer above!

Coming Up This Season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

With more division than ever before, this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

Teresa is happily in her love bubble with husband Louie and continues to preserve her peace by cutting off her relationship with her brother, Joe, sister-in-law, Melissa, and former friend Margaret. However, as she navigates her new family life with Louie, her emotions are at an all-time high as her daugher Gabriella prepares to go away to college.

Melissa’s world is completely changing as she and Joe send daughter Antonia off to college. Focusing on her family, with her mother getting older, Melissa and her sisters debate over what is best for their mother moving forward. With her store, Envy, thriving, she explores what could be the boutique’s next big move.

Dolores has always been the peacemaker in this group of friends, but this year she’s at a crossroads in her relationship with her doting boyfriend, Paulie. As he finalizes his divorce, will Dolores be ready to get her happily ever after?

After Margaret’s ex-husband unexpectedly passed away last year, she’s finally coming to terms with the grief and how much it is affecting her relationship with her husband, Joe. While she continues to spar with Teresa, her friendship with Jackie takes in a shocking twist and a turn for the worse.

Although her loyalties stand with best friend Teresa, Jennifer A. is finally in a good place with the friend group, especially Melissa and Margaret. However, a turn of events has her questioning certain relationships.

Danielle continues to have unresolved tension with her family, but her business, Boujie Kidz, is thriving as she makes her first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Reeling from last year’s explosive drama, she ultimately questions where her friendships stand within the group.

Rachel’s life is busier than ever as she navigates her arthritis issues while also dealing with her youngest daughter’s speech and physical delays. When harmful gossip resurfaces regarding her husband John’s past, Rachel stands her ground and goes head-to-head with Teresa.

Jackie’s lifelong dream of getting a book deal comes to life, but her relationship with Margaret struggles because of it. As she starts to get closer with Teresa, her ride or dies question where her loyalty stands.

Jennifer F. continues to find her voice and place in the group while being open to new friendships. When she takes a liking to the other ladies, Margaret and Rachel dispute how good of a friend she really is.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced for Bravo by SIRENS Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis and Maggie Langtry serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.