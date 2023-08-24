Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

The film will hit theaters in the U.S. on October 6, 2023 and Canada on October 13.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Watch the trailer below before its theatrical in the U.S. on October 6, 2023 and Canada on October 13.

Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

Based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid, Foe’s mesmerizing imagery and persistent questions about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity) bring the not-too-distant future to luminous life. 

New editions of the book with the Amazon Studios film cover will release on October 3 from Scout Press in the U.S. and from Simon & Schuster Canada. Foe is also published by Scribner UK.

Iain Reid is the author of three other books, including his New York Times best-selling debut novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which has been translated into more than 20 languages and adapted into a film written and directed by Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman. His most recent novel is We Spread.

Watch the trailer here:




