Video: Watch Michelle Yeoh as 'Mama Sun' as THE BROTHERS SUN on Netflix

Catch Michelle Yeoh and the rest of the incredible cast of The Brothers Sun when the series premiers on January 4. 

By: Jan. 02, 2024

The cast and crew of Netflix's upcoming slick family action dramedy The Brothers Sun highlight the incredible Michelle Yeoh as she steps into her first leading role as Eileen "Mama" Sun since her Academy Award win.

When THE HEAD of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.

But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

Joining Yeoh in the series is Justin Chien (Charles), Sam Song Li (Bruce Sun), Highdee Kuan (Alexis), and Joon Lee (TK). Also appearing will be Johnny Kou (Big Sun), Alice Hewkin (May/June), Jon Xue Zhang (Blood Boots), Jenny Yang (Xing), Madison Hu (Grace), and Rodney To (Mark).

Watch the featurette here:



