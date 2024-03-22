Video: Watch Max's New Teaser For THE PENGUIN Starring Colin Farrell

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has released a new teaser for THE PENGUIN, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, debuting this fall.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster “The Batman,” and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The cast includes Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, THE PENGUIN is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo Courtesy of Macall Polay/Max