Video: Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

Video: Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Watch Jacob Elordi prepare to host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a new promo.

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock with host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Reneé Rapp.

In the video, watch the Saltburn star prepare to take his first steps down the Studio 8H steps in 30 Rock.

“SNL” is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). “SNL” has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, “SNL” has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. “SNL” makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature “Weekend Update” segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, “SNL” also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

Watch the video here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere Photo
THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere

The HBO Sports Documentary film THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ, directed by Cassius Corrigan, has announced its premiere. This uplifting documentary chronicles the exceptional spirit and drive of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tatiana Suarez, as she prepares to reenter the cage after a nearly four-year injury layoff from the sport.

2
THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock Photo
THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock

Get ready to binge-watch 'The Office: Superfan Episodes' Season 7. Don't miss out on the hilarious antics of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees! The latest season includes never-before-seen moments and extended scenes from 'Threat Level Midnight,' 'Classy Christmas,' 'Garage Sale,' 'Michael's Last Dundies,' 'Goodbye Michael,' and more!

3
Netflix Announces Milestone Movies: Collection Photo
Netflix Announces Milestone Movies: Collection

Starting this month on Netflix in the US, you can watch a robust roster of movies released in 1974 and turning the big 5-0 this year. More offerings from 1984 (turning 40), 1994 (turning 30), and 2004 (yes, this is already somehow 20 years ago!) will follow in April, July, and October, respectively.

4
Pauly Shore to Star in Richard Simmons Film Premiering at Sundance Photo
Pauly Shore to Star in Richard Simmons Film Premiering at Sundance

Actor and Comedian Pauly Shore is set to star as Richard Simmons in an upcoming film from The Wolper Organization, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Casting is currently underway. The Court Jester, starring Shore, is a short film from filmmaker Jake Lewis. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOWVideo: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Video: Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn CloseVideo: Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close
Ariana Grande to Release New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' in MarchAriana Grande to Release New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' in March
Hear a New Miley Cyrus Song Played at a Louis Vuitton Fashion ShowHear a New Miley Cyrus Song Played at a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Videos

Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close Video
Apple TV+ Drops THE NEW LOOK Trailer With Glenn Close
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' Video
Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update'
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES