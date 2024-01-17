Video: Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Watch Jacob Elordi prepare to host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a new promo.

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock with host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Reneé Rapp.

In the video, watch the Saltburn star prepare to take his first steps down the Studio 8H steps in 30 Rock.

“SNL” is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). “SNL” has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, “SNL” has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. “SNL” makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature “Weekend Update” segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, “SNL” also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

Watch the video here:



