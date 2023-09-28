Video: Watch Britney Spears In the CROSSROADS Fan Event Trailer

In celebration of Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Crossroads returns to the big screen for a two-day only global fan event.

Sep. 28, 2023

In celebration of Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, Crossroads returns to the big screen for a two-day only global fan event. With bonus features never before seen in movie theaters, this cinematic celebration invites both newcomers and loyal fans to experience the magic of this coming-of-age story anew.

Directed by Tamra Davis and written by Shonda Rhimes, Crossroads tells the story of three childhood friends, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoë Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip.

With barely a plan, practically no money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi's handsome friend Ben (Anson Mount) in his convertible. Along the way they not only gather experiences that will change their lives, but they also discover how important it is to hold onto their hearts' desires.

Director Tamra Davis said of the Crossroads Global Fan Event, “I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are rereleasing Crossroads in movie theaters. I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters.

We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

Watch the new trailer here:



