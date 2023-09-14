Video: Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Limited Series Trailer

“Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for “Lessons in Chemistry,” the highly anticipated, eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”).

Based on the best-selling novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Friday, October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through November 24, 2023.

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi KING (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”). 

“Lessons in Chemistry” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”) executive produces alongside Larson, and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films.

Sarah Adina Smith (“Hanna,” “Looking for Alaska”) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Watch the trailer here:






