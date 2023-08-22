Video: Watch Apple's STILL UP Trailer Starring Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts

The new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22.

Aug. 22, 2023

Apple TV+ TODAY debuted the trailer for “Still Up,” the upcoming comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, and co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. The new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22, followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27. 

“Still Up” is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

“Still Up” is co-created & written by Burge and Walter, and is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis. Bryce Hart also writes on the series. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 372 wins and 1,549 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:






