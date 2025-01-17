Video: WHEN I'M READY Trailer Feat. Andrew Ortenberg, Dermot Mulroney, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quiver Distribution has secured the North American distribution rights to When I’m Ready, a romantic end-of-the-world thriller featuring Andrew Ortenberg, June Schreiner, Thalia Besson, Lauren Cohan, and Dermot Mulroney. The film, a collaboration with Briarcliff Entertainment and 19th Hole Productions, is set to debut in theatres on February 7, 2025, followed by a digital and on-demand release on February 14, 2025. Check out the trailer here!

Written by Ortenberg and directed by Andrew Johnson, When I’m Ready revolves around a young couple, Rose and Michael, on a road trip across the country during the last days before an extinction event, as asteroids threaten to wipe out all life on earth. While journeying to see the girl’s grandmother one last time before they perish, they fight to find meaning and adventure in the world’s final week. Along the way Rose and Michael encounter a rotating cast of lost souls from different backgrounds, each LOOKING FOR something very different out of the end.

Cohan plays Julia, a former beauty queen holding out hope for last minute love while riding out the end with her daughter Apryl (Luciana VanDette). Cohan spent over a decade starring on ‘The Walking Dead’, and currently leads the spinoff series ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’. It’s her first on-camera film appearance since her role in 2018’s Mile 22 opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Mulroney plays Keith, a solitary drifter spending his final days scavenging and IN SEARCH OF human connection. The veteran actor has had a busy 2024 and had supporting roles in two of 2023’s biggest theatrical hits, Scream VI and Anyone But You.

Besson, one of the stars of the recently released season of “Emily in Paris” and the daughter of French filmmaker Luc Besson, plays Michelle, the leader of a pack of young hedonistic party-goers on their way to an end of the world rave.

Bryan Curtis of The Ringer voices a radio DJ updating citizens on the progress of the asteroids as the hours tick down.

Producers on the pic are Ortenberg, Eli Samek, Jordan Dykstra, Robert Ballo and Tom Ortenberg. EPs are Clay Pecorin, Russell Geyser, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari and Ellen Wander. 19th Hole, the label founded by Ortenberg and Samek, handled production with Quiver and Briarcliff now teaming up for the domestic distribution. FilmBridge International is selling the international.

Comments