Video: The War And Treaty Perform 'Hey Driver' AMERICAN IDOL Season Finale

Last night, the award-winning powerhouse duo The War And Treaty performed “Hey Driver,” their hit collaboration originally recorded with country superstar Zach Bryan, alongside American Idol contestant Thunderstorm on the Season 23 finale of American Idol.

The War And Treaty flew to Los Angeles to participate in the live finale after a sold-out performance in Salt Lake City, UT. The duo are in the middle of their 30+ city headline tour that is continuing to bring their electrifying live show to fans across the US and Canada. They’re set to perform a sold out show next week at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, then head to Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival and CMA Fest on the Chevy Riverfront Stage. The duo is also set to join Chris Stapleton for his two Chicago dates in June. For more information and tickets, visit here.

Since first lighting up the world with their fusion of country and soul, The War And Treaty have steadily built a legacy as one of the most iconic husband-and-wife duos in music history. In the last few years alone, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter’s phenomenal talent and daring originality have led to major milestones including their 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song. In addition to the GRAMMYs, the duo has received nominations from the CMT Music Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and the People’s Choice Country Awards, and have taken home the Duo/Group of the Year prize at the Americana Music Honors & Awards two years in a row. Last fall, they received their second consecutive nomination for ‘Vocal Duo of the Year’ from the CMA Awards and, most recently, they earned their third consecutive nomination for ‘Duo of the Year’ from the ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

