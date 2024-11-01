Video: Sneak Peek Clip from Penultimate Episode of LA MAISON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of “La Maison,” the French-language family drama set within an iconic Paris-based high-fashion atelier. Episode nine debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 8, followed by the season finale on November 15.

“La Maison” is an immersive look behind the scenes of the ever-evolving world of fashion, aspirational French elegance and luxury, and the lives of its powerful families.

The series stars seven-time César Award nominee Lambert Wilson (“De Gaulle”), César Award-nominated Amira Casar (“Call Me by Your Name”), Best Actress César Award winner Carole Bouquet (“En thérapie”), Most Promising Actress César Award winner Zita Hanrot (“Fatima”), Most Promising Actor César Award winner Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”), Best Actor in a Supporting Role César Award winner Antoine Reinartz (“Anatomy of a Fall”), four-time César Award nominee Anne Consigny (“Elle”), César Award nominee Florence Loiret Caille (“The Bureau”) and rising star Ji-Min Park (“Return to Seoul”).

High fashion meets high drama in this behind-the-curtain look at how a family dynasty of an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent LeDu (Wilson), leaving his family’s legendary haute couture house hanging by a thread. Perle Foster (Casar), Vincent’s former muse who is still in his shadow, teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

