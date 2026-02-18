Video: Scott Speedman Is RJ DECKER in New Trailer for ABC Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has debuted for RJ Decker, a new drama series starring Scott Speedman as the title character. The series will premiere Tuesday, March 3, at 10 p.m. on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The series centers on Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. He begins tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor, a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally or his one-way ticket back to prison.

The cast also includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy, the series is produced by 20th Television and is written and executive-produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman serves as a producer.