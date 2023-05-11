Video: STARZ Debuts OUTLANDER Season 7 Trailer

STARZ has released the season seven trailer for its hit, fan-favorite series, "Outlander," which makes its long-awaited return on Friday, June 16.

The trailer is full of hints and easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans of the book series who have an idea of what's to come and is packed with intense moments showing THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION in full swing. The key art furthers this theme, declaring "Our History is Now," depicting Jamie and Claire on a battlefield.

"Outlander" returns with the first half of its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION has arrived.

In the seventh season of "Outlander," Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing - and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

"Outlander" stars Caitríona Balfe as "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan as "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton as "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin as "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell as "Young Ian," David Berry as "Lord John Grey," along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter."

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Watch the new trailer here:



