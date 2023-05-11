Video: STARZ Debuts OUTLANDER Season 7 Trailer

The series makes its long-awaited return on Friday, June 16.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon With First Looks at 'Defying Gravity' & 'Popular' Photo 3 WICKED Movie Footage Shown at CinemaCon
MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Photo 4 MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in 'Earliest Stages'; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025

STARZ has released the season seven trailer for its hit, fan-favorite series, "Outlander," which makes its long-awaited return on Friday, June 16.

The trailer is full of hints and easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans of the book series who have an idea of what's to come and is packed with intense moments showing THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION in full swing. The key art furthers this theme, declaring "Our History is Now," depicting Jamie and Claire on a battlefield.

"Outlander" returns with the first half of its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Season seven picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION has arrived.

In the seventh season of "Outlander," Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing - and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

"Outlander" stars Caitríona Balfe as "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan as "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton as "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin as "Roger MacKenzie," John Bell as "Young Ian," David Berry as "Lord John Grey," along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips as "Denzell Hunter."

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser Photo
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the 10-episode second season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+. Watch the video teaser trailer now!

FOX Renews ANIMAL CONTROL for a Second Season Photo
FOX Renews ANIMAL CONTROL for a Second Season

FOX Entertainment has renewed workplace comedy Animal Control, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, for a second season, it was announced by Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. The single-camera show, FOX’s first wholly owned live-action comedy.

Paramount+ to Exclusively Debut MTVs AFGHAN DREAMERS Doc Photo
Paramount+ to Exclusively Debut MTV's AFGHAN DREAMERS Doc

Winner of the Best Human Rights Film award at Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland and the Audience Award for Tiempo de Historia at Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, AFGHAN DREAMERS tells the harrowing story of an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan as they struggle to succeed in international competitions.


From This Author - Michael Major

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two TeaserVideo: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music ReleasesBen Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET