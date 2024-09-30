Video: Robert Eggers' NOSFERATU Trailer With Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Focus Features has released the highly-anticipated first trailer for the new version of Nosferatu from writer/director Robert Eggers. It is in theaters nationwide this Christmas.

The film is a remake of the silent vampire classic from F. W. Murnau, which itself is a take on the DRACULA story. The film was previously remade in 1979 by Werner Herzog. Eggers' previous works include The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The new movie features an all-star cast including Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

