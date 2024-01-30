Video: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Trailer

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming adult animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and announced the guest stars who will be SCRUBBING IN for Season One.

Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction, Black-ish), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Fire Island), Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, Insecure), Andrew Dismukes (Saturday Night Live), Lennon Parham (Minx), Gary Anthony Williams (Night Court), and John Waters (Hairspray) will all make appearances in the first season of the animated sci-fi comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator Cirocco Dunlap, and Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne's Animal Pictures.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with animation by Titmouse Studios, the series, which has a two-season order, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 23, 2024.

Fans are also in store for a family reunion this season, when Kieran Culkin, who voices Plowp, is joined by his real-life brothers, Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin, and Shane Culkin.

The guest stars join previously announced series regulars Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer along with Executive Producers Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.