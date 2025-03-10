Video: Pedro Pascal Stars in THE LAST OF US Season Two Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO released the official trailer for season two of the original drama series THE LAST OF US during a panel at South by Southwest (SXSW®) featuring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Young Mazino, Craig Mazin, and Neil Druckmann.

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than THE ONE they left behind. The seven-episode second season debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays.

Season two returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

THE LAST OF US, based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells; with writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

