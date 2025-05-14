Video: Peacock Shares LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime premiering this Thursday, Peacock has shared a sneak peek clip from the episode, featuring Christopher Meloni, Rick Gonzalez and guest star, Jason Patric.

In episode 506, a cartel kingpin lands back on the streets of New York City, leaving bodies in his wake. Stabler teams up with a friend from his early detective days to track him down, but they encounter more questions than answers in the search.

Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler in the series, returning to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

