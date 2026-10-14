Video: Parker Posey Hosts Hulu's THE MOB
A cast of reality stars, actors and musicians compete under mob movie-inspired stakes.
Hulu has released the official trailer for THE MOB, a new reality competition series hosted by Parker Posey that gathers reality stars, actors, musicians, and television personalities to compete for up to $250,000 in cash. The series is built around themes of power, loyalty, and survival, with contestants navigating a game in which trust can shift at any moment.
Posey hosts the series, which according to prior coverage sends its cast to a lavish Italian villa where they take on mob movie-inspired challenges to stay in the game. Each episode raises the stakes around who holds power within the group, with a designated leader deciding who earns money, who remains, and who is eliminated.
The cast joining THE MOB includes Demi Engemann, Maria Georgas, Harry Jowsey, Chelsea Lazkani, Bella Palk, Shane Parton, Aida Turturro, Bruno Tonioli, Willam Belli, Joe Gorga, Debi Mazar, and Romeo. The series comes from the executive producers of THE TRAITORS, according to prior coverage, and follows a similar format of alliance-building and elimination under a central authority figure.
THE MOB premieres October 26 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes expected to roll out weekly. More on the series' first-look images and premiere details can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.
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