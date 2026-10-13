Rufus Sewell on Cast's Shock at THE DIPLOMAT Twists
Sewell says he and Keri Russell are the only cast members briefed on plot turns ahead of time.
Rufus Sewell discussed how the cast of THE DIPLOMAT reacts to the series' plot twists during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Sewell explained that he and co-star Keri Russell are typically the only two cast members who know what is coming before the rest of the company finds out at the table read.
Sewell detailed the dynamic that results from keeping most of the cast in the dark, describing how those table reads become the moment other actors first learn where their characters are headed. The conversation centered on that process rather than ranging into other projects, giving viewers a sense of how information is managed on set during production of the political thriller.
The appearance follows a recent joint stop by Sewell and Russell on Good Morning America, where the two discussed the show's fourth season and what the new episodes would bring for their characters. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell Talk THE DIPLOMAT Season 4 covered that earlier conversation in more detail.
Sewell also recently appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss an earlier chapter of his career, detailing the support he received from Judi Dench at the start of his acting career, a conversation covered separately by BroadwayWorld.
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