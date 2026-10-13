Este Haim On Joining Disney Junior's SPIDEY HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

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Este Haim appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her role in Disney Junior's new animated special, SPIDEY AND THE AVENGERS: HALLOWEEN TEAM UP, marking a shift for the singer-songwriter into animated family programming.

Haim is known primarily as a musician, and the GMA appearance centered on her move into a new creative lane with this project. She spoke about what it was like applying her talents to an animated special aimed at younger audiences, a departure from her usual work as a singer-songwriter.

The conversation focused on her experience joining the world of SPIDEY AND THE AVENGERS for the Halloween-themed special, giving viewers insight into how she approached the new format.

Haim's appearance offered a glimpse into her process adapting to animated storytelling, rounding out a conversation that highlighted her range beyond music.

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