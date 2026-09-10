Photos: THE MOB to Premiere on Hulu

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Hulu has debuted first-look images from its upcoming competition series 'The Mob.'















'The Mob,' a new reality competition series from the executive producers of 'The Traitors,' premieres October 26 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly. It is coming soon to Disney+ internationally.

Synopsis

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey, 'The Mob' is a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes. Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive. But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?

Credits

'The Mob' is produced by Studio Lambert and Primal Media (part of the STV Studios family of production labels). Executive producers for Studio Lambert include Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Niall O'Driscoll and Stephen Lambert. Adam Wood and Mat Steiner, who conceived the format for 'The Mob,' are executive producers for Primal Media along with David Mortimer, chief executive officer of STV Studios. Host Parker Posey serves as executive producer, and Susan House serves as showrunner.

Cast

Cast (in alphabetical order): Willam Belli ('RuPaul's Drag Race'), Demi Engemann ('The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'), Maria Georgas ('Bachelor' Nation), Joe Gorga ('The Real Housewives of New Jersey'), Harry Jowsey ('Let's Marry Harry'), Chelsea Lazkani ('Selling Sunset'), Debi Mazar ('Younger'), Bella Palk ('Love Overboard'), Shane Parton ('Bachelor' Nation), Romeo (rapper), Bruno Tonioli ('Dancing With the Stars') and Aida Turturro ('The Sopranos').

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