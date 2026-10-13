First Look: Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler in MIAMI VICE '85
New images offer an early look at the film's leading pair ahead of release.
Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are featured in newly released first images from the upcoming film MIAMI VICE '85, as reported on TODAY. The images mark an early public look at the two actors in their roles for the project, which revives the Miami Vice property for the big screen.
The TODAY segment presented the photos as part of its coverage of film and entertainment news, highlighting the pairing of Jordan and Butler as the project's central cast.
Details on the film's plot, supporting cast and release plans were not included in the segment beyond the reveal of the first images.
The coverage focused solely on the images themselves, with TODAY noting the project as a new big-screen take on the Miami Vice property featuring the two stars.
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