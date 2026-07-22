LET'S MARRY HARRY Official Trailer to Make Debut Ahead of Netflix Premiere

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The official trailer for LET'S MARRY HARRY is set to debut ahead of the show's premiere on Netflix, scheduled for August 5.

ABOUT LET'S MARRY HARRY

Heartthrob Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match) is done playing the field. This time, he's handing the reins of his love life to those who know him best. After years of dating in the spotlight — and getting it wrong — his closest confidants are stepping in to make the tough calls. From a carefully selected pool of potential matches, they'll decide who stays and who goes, guiding Harry toward what he truly wants: authentic love and marriage.

Harry's Friends: Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati and Sonny Henty

Executive Producers: Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre and Showrunner David Friedman

Production Company: Unwell

Format: Unscripted Series, 8 episodes x 60 minutes

Release Date: August 5, 2026 (episodes 1-7); with the finale on August 12, 2026

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