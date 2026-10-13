Esmé Creed-Miles on Her Second Audition for 'Sense and Sensibility'

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Esmé Creed-Miles described getting a rare second chance at her audition for the film adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" during an appearance on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. The actor said the production's producer has joked about her first attempt. "Our brilliant producer jokes that I was really terrible," she said. "And, I was. I think they liked something I did, in a way, and were like 'we'll give her another go.'"

Creed-Miles, 26, spoke about starring in the project opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, calling the experience an honor. She said the two actors are close friends off screen, which carried over into their work together. "We were just laughing all the time," she said. "Hopefully people can feel that energy."

The conversation centered on the dynamic between the two leads and how their real-life friendship informed their performances in the Austen adaptation. Creed-Miles did not go into plot details during the segment, keeping the discussion focused on the casting story and her rapport with Edgar-Jones.

The appearance offered a look at how the film's co-lead came to be cast, with Creed-Miles crediting the production team's willingness to reconsider her after an initial audition that, by her own account, did not go well.

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