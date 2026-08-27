LET'S MARRY HARRY: THE REUNION Streaming Now on Netflix

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THE REUNION is now streaming on Netflix, bringing major updates, drama and confessions almost a year after the original season wrapped filming.

The reunion marked the first time Harry Jowsey and the 20 women who appeared on the show came face to face to address what happened in the mansion, hosted by Haley Baylee. After connecting, cohabitating, and, according to the release, some spit-swapping, Jowsey ultimately wed Amber in the finale, leaving Dannelle, described as his other strongest connection, heartbroken.

Harry and Amber Call It Quits and Confront Each Other For The First Time Since Their Breakup

After filming wrapped, Harry flew to Hawaii to meet Amber's friends and family, and Amber later traveled to Australia. A few months later, Amber and Harry called it quits. Harry attributes the breakup in part to the constraints of dating in the public eye. 'We were not allowed to be in public together and that's hard in a new relationship,' Harry tells Tudum. 'It was really unfair for me to expect Amber to uproot her life and move to LA.'

Amber alleged at the reunion, 'You met your girlfriend on our fing honeymoon.' Harry pushed back on this timeline, maintaining he and Amber had already ended things.

On the way out of the reunion taping, Amber threw her wedding ring at Harry. 'Go f yourself,' she told him. 'This ends here.'

'Leave me alone,' Harry responded, visibly angry. 'I want nothing to do with you.'

Dannelle Reveals Harry Rekindled Things After His Marriage To Amber Came To An End

Dannelle shared her theory about why Harry ultimately chose Amber. 'He knew how serious I was, how committed I was to him. I was ready to walk down the aisle,' she says. 'I think he wasn't so ready, and maybe Amber wasn't so ready either, and she might've just been the safe option.'

After a couple of weeks of 'crying hysterically,' Dannelle was in a better headspace when Harry finally called to check in. 'It was really nice to have that conversation with him,' she tells Tudum. 'It was kind of closing the door on the experience.' He later reached out again to let her know he and Amber had split up. 'I went to LA within a couple of days of that and stayed with him for a weekend.'

'He said he's not ready for a girlfriend,' she says. 'So then I'm crying at the airport, heartbroken again.' Amber tells the story differently, calling Dannelle a 'home-wrecker' at the reunion and claiming she and Harry were still together when he reconnected with his runner-up. 'He told me he was single,' Dannelle says. 'And you believed him?' Amber fires back. 'The man who dumped you in a wedding dress?' Amber directed much of her frustration at Harry. 'This man played us both,' she tells Dannelle. 'At the end of the day I'm disappointed in you, but I'm more disappointed in him.'

Sam Reveals How She Felt After Seeing She Was Right About Harry Sleeping with Amber All Along

Sam, who was in the final three alongside Amber and Dannelle, didn't hold back at the reunion. 'I was fing pissed,' she says, referring to how she felt about Harry lying to her about sleeping with Amber. 'I was right so many times, and he had so many opportunities to come forward and share his truth. He framed it like he was trying to protect Amber. Amber didn't give a s.' She added that it wasn't the fact that Harry had been with other women that bothered her. 'That's his business,' she says. 'Just be honest.'

Love is Blind Season 9 Episode 10 pic.twitter.com/l4pkkLTnU9

- Netflix (@netflix)

Love is Blind Season 9 Episode 10 pic.twitter.com/l4pkkLTnU9

Love is Blind Season 9 Episode 10 pic.twitter.com/l4pkkLTnU9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2025

Harry's 17 Other Fiances Spill The Tea...With One Notably Missing

- Netflix (@netflix)

Abby, who has also remained friendly with Harry, spoke up at the reunion about how close the two got while filming. According to her, she and Harry hooked up the same day as her group date with Rickiyah — before anything happened with Amber. 'The production vans were pretty comfy,' Abby says. 'We didn't have mics on, we're in the back of the van, holding hands. One thing led to another.'

Meanwhile, a handful of women, like Mya, Sammy, and Elli, found Harry in their DMs shortly after things ended with Amber. 'We've exchanged a few friendly Instagram messages, including 'reow' and 'looking extra milky today,'' Elli tells Tudum. 'And a few voice memos.' Sammy has a slightly different message for her former fiancé: 'Keep looking into the Bible. I hope he truly finds Jesus.'

Notably missing from the reunion was Juliana, though there was no shortage of drama without her.

Harry Reveals He's In A New Relationship With His 'Forever Person'

Despite the roller coaster of a six-week engagement and an on-camera wedding, Harry says he still believes he's ready for marriage. 'Maybe [the show] just wasn't the perfect environment for me,' he says. 'But it was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day.'

Harry says he is now dating someone new. 'I am in the most amazing relationship right now, and I think that I got very lucky to have this person in my life,' he says. At the reunion, he hinted that he might be ready to marry again. 'I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband.'

LET'S MARRY HARRY: THE REUNION is now streaming on Netflix. More on Harry's life after the show and the rest of the former fiancées can be found on TUDUM.

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