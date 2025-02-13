Video: PRIME TARGET Episode 6 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of “Prime Target,” starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus,” “One Day”) and Quintessa Swindell (“Black Adam,” “In Treatment”).

In Episode 106, as the NSA trails their every move, Taylah and Ed race to track down the final piece of the puzzle. The sixth episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 19, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 5, 2025.

“Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

