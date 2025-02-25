Video: Onyx Collective's DELI BOYS Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Onyx Collective has shared a sneak peek clip from its new comedy “Deli Boys,” premiering Thursday, March 6 on Hulu with all ten episodes. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj (Saagar Shaikh) and Mir Dar (Asif Ali), a pair of spoiled Pakistani-American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate. The series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Brian George, Alfie Fuller and Tan France who guest stars in his first-ever scripted role. Watch the clip now!

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie (Jagannathan) and her nemesis Ahmad Uncle (George). As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up.

The half-hour, 10-episode series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions. Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner, is an executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner and Silver. Nisha Ganatra is executive producer and director on the pilot, with Vali Chandrasekaran as a non-writing executive producer on the pilot. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television.

Comments