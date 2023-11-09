Video: OFTV Unveils Official Trailer for New Whitney Cummings Stand-Up Special 'Mouthy'

The special premieres exclusively on the platform on November 15, 2023.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

OnlyFans TODAY announces that Whitney Cummings’ next stand-up special “MOUTHY” will be released as an OFTV original, premiering exclusively on the platform on November 15, 2023. Watch the trailer here.

Taped in front of a sold-out live audience at THE COMEDY STORE in Los Angeles this September, the show will be Cummings’ sixth career special and the first stand-up comedy special for OFTV, OnlyFans’ free-to-view, safe-for-work streaming platform and app. 

MOUTHY comes on the heels of the successful OFTV original comedy series WHITNEY CUMMINGS PRESENTS, which Cummings created and executive produces. Since premiering in April 2023, the series has aired the roast of Bert Kreischer, as well as Whitney Cummings herself, with a star-studded lineup of comedians and celebrity guests including Tom Segura, Dan Levy, Ke$ha, Bob the Drag Queen, Trevor Wallace, Miranda Cosgrove, Robin Tran, and more. The premiere episode, WHITNEY CUMMINGS PRESENTS: The Roast of Bert Kreischer, remains the most watched episode of OFTV original content to date.

“For my 6th special I really wanted to experience the same creative freedom that I feel when I perform in live venues and recreate that tension for the audience,” said Whitney Cummings. “Working with OFTV has been the closest experience to a live show that I can remember and they have been so supportive - especially as I made this special while 7 months pregnant! They understand that comedy fans are smart and understand nuance, and I knew they would be the perfect partner to create a special that I would typically only be brave enough to perform in a non-taped show.”

Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, added: “Following the success of The Roast of Bert Kresicher, we knew we had to collaborate with Whitney again. Her creativity as a comedian, and her desire to push boundaries in comedy, embody OnlyFans and OFTV’s aim to provide a space for creators to express themselves freely. This special is another example of our commitment to supporting the comedy community, to showcase their original work and grow their fanbase without unnecessary censorship.”

OnlyFans, which exists to provide creators from all genres with a place to monetize their content, is home to a growing community of comedians. Further programming on OFTV includes its flagship comedy show LMAOF and Creative Fund: Comedy Edition. Both series aim to bring together and elevate up-and-coming comedians, helping them to grow their audience, and in the case of the Creative Fund, giving them the career-changing opportunity to win a cash prize. 

As well as comedy, viewers can tune into OFTV for content ranging from fitness to cooking, music, and more. This includes reality series House of Sims, which was recently announced to be taping its second season, dating series Miss/Match, and the athlete docuseries Rise & Grind.  





