Video: Netflix Unveils Teaser and Release Date for STAR SEARCH Reboot

Netflix has revealed that its reboot of the talent competition series, Star Search, will premiere live on January 13, 2026, with Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson set to host.

Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward. The series is showrun by Jason Raff (America’s Got Talent) and David Friedman (Bring the Funny).

The new and reimagined series draws on the legacy of Star Search, which helped launch the careers of global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many others. Having first debuted in 1983, the show has been off the air for 20 years.

Each episode of the show will spotlight up-and-coming performers across numerous categories, including music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors, as they compete head-to-head for their shot at stardom.

Host Anthony Anderson starred for 8 seasons in ABC’s multi-award-nominated sitcom “black-ish” where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson and also served as executive producer. Most recently, he appeared in Amazon MGM’s action thriller G20, starring alongside Viola Davis as the First Gentleman, determined to protect their two children.