Video: Netflix Unveils THE NEW YORKER AT 100 Documentary Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for The New Yorker at 100, a new documentary film that follows the esteemed publication as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. It will be available on Netflix on December 5, 2025.

Directed by Marshall Curry and narrated by Julianne Moore, The New Yorker at 100 follows ​​​​​​editor David Remnick and his team at The New Yorker as they prepare to face one of their most important deadlines yet: the magazine's seminal 100th anniversary issue due on newsstands in just a few months.

The documentary offers viewers a rare glimpse inside the century-old machine, showing how the words and images printed on its pages have shaped politics and culture, from changing how we think about nuclear war to introducing the world to the Addams family.

Using archival materials alongside interviews with heavy-hitting contributors like Hilton Als, Roz Chast, and Ronan Farrow as well as notable fans of The New Yorker including Jesse Eisenberg, Ronny Chieng, and Molly Ringwald, the film provides a glimpse into the legacy and current dynamics of one of America’s preeminent publications, bringing viewers inside its peerless fact-checking department, lively story meetings, and delightfully idiosyncratic cartoon selection process that showcases the journalistic integrity and intrepid creative spirit required to preserve a celebrated institution.

Produced by Xan Parker, executive producers include Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, Josh Church, Amanda Rohlke, Helen Estabrook, and Sarah Amos.